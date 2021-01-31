Turning tragedy into quest to save lives, this MP lawyer is a man on a mission

Express News Service By

MADHYA PRADESH : On December 5, 1998, a 40-year-old consumer court advocate lost his school-teacher wife in a road accident in Gwalior. Damyanti Kushwah and two others had succumbed to their injuries due to delay in rushing them to the nearest hospital. Overcoming grief and boldly taking up the responsibility of his two sons, advocate Ramesh Babu Kushwah also took a vow of not letting anyone else die in road accidents owing to delay in medical treatment.

Kushwah was joined by a much younger criminal lawyer Mamta Singh in fulfilling his mission of not letting any accident victim die in the want of timely medical treatment. “We started out by pooling Rs 55,000 from our income to buy a second-hand Maruti Van, which became our first ambulance to serve the mission of saving lives and not allowing any other child to lose mother in a road tragedy,” recounts 6 2-year-old Kushwah.

The ‘Online Service Ambulance’ run by the advocate-turned-lifesaver activist duo is now a three-strong fleet of ambulances, including a Maruti Van, a battery-powered Tumtum and a Tata Magic vehicle. Since 2001, when the free-ofcost ambulances were started, Kushwah and Singh along with their three staff members have saved more than 3,500 lives, particularly 1500-plus critically wounded persons, by rushing accident victims in time to various hospitals of Gwalior city.

“Both of us started in 2001 by driving the ambulance ourselves and comforting profusely bleeding and unconscious road accident victims on stretchers to the hospital in time. In the coming years, we bought two more vehicles and also added three paid staffers to our team,” says Mamta Singh. “When we started the free ambulance service, we had a wireless communication box given by a private telecom company to connect with people in need, but now our service is available on just one call on our cell-phone numbers,” Singh said.

The herculean life-saving efforts underwent a new avatar following the advent of the 24x7 108 Ambulances of the state health department in 20011-12.

“With the 108 Ambulances having much wider reach and a bigger fleet, we slowly transformed our services to helping homeless people in medical treatment and also cremating and burying the unclaimed bodies,” Kushwah said. Since 2001-02, the Kushwah- Singh team has focused on helping the destitute and homeless get timely medical treatment and also zeroed in on performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies.

“Since we donned the new role, our service has ensured the honourable cremation/ burial of 4,500-plus unclaimed bodies,” says Kushwah. The unclaimed bodies’ cremation and burial over the last decade has been funded by proceeds from sale of Gau Kashth (wood made of cow-dung to light up funeral pyres). While the Gau Kashth is being made by the duo and team at a cowshed run by Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC), they have also been running units which make Gau Kashth machines.

“Over 80 machines priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 60,000 have been supplied to various cities in MP and adjoining states, including Bhopal, Nagpur, Kanpur and Bhillai and are playing a significant role in those cities to produce Gau Kashth for totally environment- friendly cremations. The proceeds from the sale of these machines have helped us in cremation/burial of unclaimed bodies without any donation or government help,” said Kushwah, whose two sons are now engineers in the US and Gwalior respectively. Kushwah’s lifesaving services inspired by his wife’s loss in a road accident fetched him the Real Heroes Award, a social initiative by the CNN-IBN in collaboration with Reliance Industries in 2011.

“When we started the ambulance, the first victim we helped was a youth who had suffered deep head injuries after being hit by a truck on the highway. The sight of his profusely bleeding head shook me whenever I was having lunch an dinner and gave me sleepless nights. But over the period, blood on the road became part and parcel of life and saving accident victims transformed from a mission to addiction for me,” says Kushwah. Dr Ghanshyam Singh Verma, a general surgeon at Gwalior’s Jayaarogya Hospital, says, “I am a witness to not only the duo of Ramesh Babu Kushwah and Mamta Singh saving lives of accident victims writhing in pain, but also rendering urgent medical care to destitute and performing last rites of unclaimed bodies. If there more such people no one will die due to delay in life saving medical care.”