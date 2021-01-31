Uncertainty in Maharashtra Congress over new state chief, Sonia calls meet today

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: Uncertainty has gripped the Maharashtra Congress following a delay in the appointment of a new state party chief. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting on Sunday in Delhi to discuss the issue along with a review of the party performance in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“I am ready to step down. Let anyone take the responsibility of the Maharashtra Congress if they want to change. If they do not want to change, then let me know. It is very difficult to work in uncertain situations. The municipal corporation elections are round the corner, so we need to focus on expanding the organisational base,” said Maharashtra Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.

The leadership had finalised the state assembly Speaker Nana Patole as the next state unit president. However, Patole reportedly demanded either the public works department or energy ministry. The leadership was reluctant to assign him dual responsibilities, and that’s the reason the party chief has called a meeting with eight seniors Congress ministers from Maharashtra.

Party sources said Congress leaders from Vidarbha were not in favour of Patole. “They are batting for Vijay Wadettiwar, another minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government, who is also an OBC face of the party. Former CM Ashok Chavan and Thorat are in favour of Wadettiwar. But the leadership seems more inclined towards Patole,” said a source, adding the final decision will be taken by Sonia.