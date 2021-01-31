Uttarakhand told to conduct check-up of Kumbh pilgrims

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Keeping in mind the prevailing pandemic situation, the Uttarakhand government has written to all states requesting them to conduct health checkup of devotees who would travel to attend the Mahakumbh 2021 and urging not to run any special buses for the religious congregation. State chief secretary Om Prakash on Friday wrote to the chief secretaries of other states stating, “The states have to make sure that sick passengers do not proceed to the event.”

He also informed that the state government would soon be releasing the SOP for the Haridwar Maha Kumbh, scheduled to commence on February 27. He further said the government planned to put a cap on the number of visitors allowed at the Mela. Interestingly, the state government has also requested the railways to not run any special trains for Kumbh so that the number of visitors to the two-month long event is limited.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat while leaving for his Almora tour from Dehradun had said that no risk should be taken that would turns the Haridwar Mahakumbh into Wuhan or ‘Markaz’. So far more than 1,600 people have died in Uttarakhand die to the pandemic. Saints, business groups and other stakeholders have raised concerns that strict norms are bound to discourage pilgrims from travelling for the grand event.