STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Visions from Andrew Menezes’s pan-India bike journey across 23 states

With the roads relatively free of traffic, the Mumbai local saw the chance of a lifetime and embarked on a pan-India cycle marathoner.

Published: 31st January 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Andrew Menezes

Andrew Menezes

While much of India and the world battened down the hatches last year, IT professional Andrew Menezes, saw an opportunity. With the roads relatively free of traffic, the Mumbai local saw the chance of a lifetime and embarked on a pan-India cycle marathoner, or cyclothon if you will, while also remotely working on the move, from attending zoom calls on the road to doing Work From Dhaba. Between October to December of last year, Menezes traveled over 3,000 kms on the highway and stopped at 23 cities, with the main route being Mumbai-New Delhi-Pune- Goa. Some of the other cities that he covered on his trip include Nashik, Indore, Ujjain, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Agra and more.

Excerpts from an interview:

Have you always been an avid cyclist? Did you have to practice for this marathon endeavour?

I started taking cycling seriously only since the lockdown began. Before that, it was an occasional activity, since I preferred playing football. When the lockdown was in place, football was out of the picture, so I got into cycling. Over the months leading up to October, I got good at cycling, and was able to cycle atleast 2-3 hours at a time. The practice I required was to try and balance work with cycling. To do this, for three days straight I cycled around 60kms daily and then got back home to continue working. This allowed me to get a fair idea of my average speed and also test the waters with respect to working remotely

Would you have attempted the feat if much of the country hadn’t been under lockdown and so the traffic much more manageable?

No. I attempted this because there was a lockdown and we were to be working from home (or remotely). Because of the lockdown, the roads were empty, the hotels available (and cheap due to the low demand), and the places of interest for tourism were practically deserted. Moreover, since it was the onset of winter, the weather was perfect to cycle.

Given that you visited a number of different cities, how different was life under the pandemic in those parts of India?

The further away I was from a major city or town, the lesser I felt the effects of the pandemic. Covid was practically nonexistent in villages and towns. In fact, people were surprised to see me on the road. I got a lot of cheers from the children I saw along the way. It was only when I reached a major city that I would feel the effects of the pandemic. People were not really afraid of the virus, at least not the ones with whom I interacted on the highways. This quelled any fears I had about the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andrew Menezes IT professional
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp