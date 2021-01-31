Water pouring in as symbolic support for BKU leader Tikait

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: The presence of women participants is increasing at the Ghazipur border protest site. Reacting to the emotional appeal made by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who asked fellow farmers on Friday to bring him water following the administration’s decision to cut off water supply, Sunita Kashyap from the village of Shamli turned up with 21 other women carrying water in pitchers in a symbolic support to the protestors. “I am here to support my brothers and sisters who are protesting at the site, after learning that the Yogi Adityanath government stopped water supply.

We are against the three farm laws and the government should listen to the demands,” said Sunita, who comes from a farming background. She was later welcomed on the stage to share her views. Like her, there are many farmers who have turned up after the Tikait video went viral. Many of them were seen carrying water as a symbolic gesture of support.

There was also a group of six or seven from Odisha that reached the protest site at Ghazipur border on Saturday. There are doctors and nurses in this team who are staying with the farmers at the site. Chhabi Mohanty of Rourkela is part of them. “I have visited all three protest sites around Delhi. Today I am here with my friends.

This agitation is unprecedented and along with farmers, all sections of the society are joining in. It seems like a movement led by the common people and farmers,” said Mohanty, claiming to be a member of a women’s organisation called All India Mahila Sanskriti Sammelan. There was another person identifying himself as Muktikanta Biswal from Rourkela, who claimed to have travelled nearly 1400 kms on his bicycle to reach the Ghaz ipur protest site.