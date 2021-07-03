STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhoni, s/o Sachin Tendulkar, applies for teacher’s job in Chhattisgarh; police complaint lodged after no-show in interview

The selection was to be done for the state government-owned English medium schools, which became exceptionally popular in the first year of its launch.

Published: 03rd July 2021

Former India captain MS Dhoni with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Former India captain MS Dhoni with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

RAIPUR: An applicant for the post of a contractual teacher was Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his father’s name was Sachin Tendulkar — the two cricket legends.What’s more, is that the Chhattisgarh school education department shortlisted Dhoni as a candidate for the interview for contractual teachers in Raigarh district, about 150 kilometres east of Raipur. 

Based on his 98 per cent score achieved in graduation, his name figured at the top of the list of candidates.
The teacher selection was conducted for the state government-owned English medium schools, which became exceptionally popular in the first year of their launch.

The new school education system equally caters to poor or underprivileged children. Online applications were invited by the school education department to fill the post for contractual teachers.‘Dhoni,’ however, did not turn up on the scheduled July 2 interview. The interview panel members got suspicious and decided to lodge a police complaint on the “fake application.”

“We strongly suspect something is wrong. We have informed the school education department and lodged a police complaint asking for a proper investigation,” said RP Aditya, education officer of Raigarh.

‘Dhoni’ is a resident of the capital Raipur and had shown himself as a graduate from Durg-based Chhatrapati Shivaji Institute of Technology.

