Biopic on legendary choreographer Saroj Khan in works

The threetime National Award-winner was known for her collaboration with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, as well as many newcomers.

Published: 04th July 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan (Photo | Instagram)

T-Series has acquired the rights to a biopic on legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away last year. Born Nirmala Kishanchand Sadhu Singh Nagpal, Khan entered films when she was three, became a dancer at 10 and an assistant choreographer at 12. Bollywood’s first female choreographer, she choreographed around 3,500 songs in her career, delivering several dance hits like ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Choli Ke Peechey Kya Hai’, ‘Hawa Hawai’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ to songs in films like Devdas, Lamhe, Nagina, Kalank, Chandni, Saawariya, Taal, Beta, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and others.

The threetime National Award-winner was known for her collaboration with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, as well as many newcomers. Producer Bhushan Kumar acquired the rights to Khan’s life story from her children Raju Khan, Sukaina Khan and daughters of Hina Khan. “Saroj ji not only mesmerised the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but also revolutionised choreography in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker... I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to the songs with her choreography.

Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina and Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of her mother,” said Kumar. Talking about his mother, Raju, a choreographer himself, said, “My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life to it. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honour of us, her family, that the world can see her story. I am gladd Bhushan ji has decided to make a biopic on the graceful Saroj Khan.” The team will announce further developments soon.

