CM Arvind Kejriwal reviews power supply situation in Delhi

CM Kejriwal also directed the department officials to identify areas in need of transformers for improved power supply and insulate or make high-tension wires underground for the safety of the people

Published: 04th July 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday convened a review meeting with the officials of the electricity department and power distribution companies. He discussed in detail the current status of the power supply in Delhi amidst the increasing peak demand for electricity in the capital. 

Kejriwal also directed the department officials to identify areas in need of transformers for improved power supply and insulate or make high-tension wires underground for the safety of the people.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain, ACS Satya Gopal, CEOs of all power distribution companies, and officials of the power department were also present in the meeting. 

“Every year, Delhi goes through an average 4-5% increased demand for power due to increase in consumption because of new customers and increased prosperity every year. We have successfully been able to meet the growing demand until now and are supplying 24x7 power to all the residents of Delhi,” Kejriwal said. 

In the next year, the Delhi government is preparing to meet over 8500 MW as the peak demand for electricity. The peak demand for electricity until now is 7323 MW.

