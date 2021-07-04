Doda teacher Babli Rani passes virus test, now helps others as Covid warrior in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

JAMMU & KASHMIR: Babli Rani, a teacher posted in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district is waging a battle against Covid-19. She volunteered to conduct the virus sampling after she tested positive for the infection in the first wave last year and has so far conducted over 15,000 tests. Babli Rani belongs to the mountainous Doda district and is posted as Headmaster in-charge in Government Boys High School Rabitar in Ganderbal. She tested positive in July last year.

“I was hospitalised for 10 days and could see the anxiety of patients and their attendants. While in the hospital bed, I realised that I should do something to fight this pandemic,” Rani said. She was even more determined when her family in Doda told her to stay on in the Valley and keep in touch over the phone about her condition. After the outbreak of the pandemic last year, people were fear-stricken and patients and their attendants were left to fend for themselves.

Babli Rani says after recovering, she wanted to fight as a Covid warrior. But she had no medical training. The government order to involve the Education Department personnel in surveillance teams came as a blessing in disguise. “I joined one such team but instead of surveillance, I wanted to fight the pandemic head-on. I told health officials that I wanted to conduct Covid tests. Seeing my interest, they agreed and I underwent training in taking samples,” she said. She was on the job in August 2020 which involved visiting remote villages of Ganderbal for taking samples for both RAT and RT-PCR testing.

“I have so far conducted over 15,000 tests and I will continue to work as a Covid warrior till we overcome this pandemic,” said Rani. “I go to people’s homes to conduct the tests of the elderly and ailing.” By helping the health personnel, she is contributing to preventing the virus from spreading further. “The timely detection of Covid means not only preventing the spread of the virus but also saving lives”. Of the total 313476 Covid cases in J&K, Ganderbal has recorded 9,272 and of the total 4,284 Covid deaths in J&K, Ganderbal has recorded only 76.

Rani has been felicitated by the Director Health Services for her extraordinary and dedicated work. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has acknowledged her services, saying frontline workers like her are the backbone of the health system. Rani visited her home only once during the last winter vacation. She resumed her work as a health worker after the outbreak of the second Covid wave. She travels with her team of five persons in an ambulance to remote villages every day and tests those belonging to vulnerable sections. “On occasions, people call me to get themselves or their family members or villagers tested.

Whenever there are some positive cases in a village or a locality, I visit the area along with my surveillance team and conduct the tests,” she said. “I have taught moral education to my daughters. That includes serving the needy. My daughters are proud of me. Had my children objected to my work, it would have meant that I failed as a teacher,” said Babli Rani. “I am lucky that I am serving the country and its people. The love and respect that I get are overwhelming.”