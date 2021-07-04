STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

From army family, new Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has RSS roots

After Uttarakhand was carved out from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, Dhami became state president of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the saffron party, in the year 2002. 

Published: 04th July 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | Twitter)

DEHRADUN:  Second among four children, the young Pushkar Singh Dhami, the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, learned to become responsible from an early age.

His father served in the Indian Army and Dhani helped his three sisters and mother in the household chores and other works. Born in Tundi village of Didihaat tehsil of Pithoragarh district in 1975, Dhami is a law graduate in human resource management and industrial relations from the University of Lucknow.

Financial constraints could never stop young Dhami from pursuing higher education. His school education up to Class 12 took place in various government schools in the Himalayan state. For nine years from 1990, he remained active with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS. 

After Uttarakhand was carved out from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, Dhami became state president of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the saffron party, in the year 2002. 

He has served in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its sister organisations for 33 years. Dhami won his first elections in 2012 as an MLA from Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp