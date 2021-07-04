STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra government plans OBC survey with local body poll quota in mind

Maharashtra has been witnessing huge protests after the Supreme Court order cancelling political reservations for OBCs in local body elections.

Published: 04th July 2021 10:27 AM

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | ANI)

MUMBAI: Under pressure from Other Backward Classes (OBC) and in view of non-cooperation from central government, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to conduct a population survey of OBC community on its own to ensure political reservations to the community.

​Meanwhile, it had sought empirical data from the central government so that it can enact a law for OBC reservations in local body polls, but the Centre did not respond.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, said that in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had raised the issue and expected co-operations. The CM also requested the governor to pursue the matter issue with the central government so that they can resolve this issue jointly.

While it continues to seek help from the Centre regarding population data, sources said the state government has issued an order asking the State Backward Commission to conduct the survey to collect the data on OBC population. “The order did not mention the time-frame to collect the data. However, due to the pandemic situation, it will take at least four-five months,” said a government source. OBC leaders have demanded that till this issue is sorted out, local body elections should not be held in the state.

Social activist Hari Narake tweeted that in 2011, the central government had conducted a social and economical survey and has the empirical data, but it is not providing the same to respective states. “This is very unfortunate. This will deprive the OBC community of their rights,” he added.

Centre faces flak for not providing data

“It is good that Maharashtra government has decided to collect the data to ensure reservations to OBCs,” said activist Hari Narake, slamming the Centre for not providing empirical data to the state.

