One killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack

RAIPUR: An employee of a private firm was killed in a Maoist attack at an iron ore mining site in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Saturday. The rebels torched six vehicles and machinery, according to police.

The incident took place in Dongar hills in Aamdai Ghati area, 350 km from the state capital Raipur, where Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited has been allotted an iron ore mine.

Security personnel were rushed to the area after information was received about the attack and an exchange of fire took place between the Naxals and, said a police officer. Production is yet to start at the mines and pre-mining area development work was underway, officials said.