Patna diary: Renovating old library, rewarding railway staff and more

Rajesh K Thakur By

Railway staff rewarded for ‘outstanding performance’

The East Central Railway, headquartered at Hajipur in Bihar, rewarded its 145 employees and officers of various departments on Rail Week for their outstanding performances. General manager L C Trivedi, who has since retired, gave away cash award and shields to 84 under individual category and shields to 61 under collective category. Chief spokesperson of the zone Rajesh Kumar said that ‘Efficiency’ shields and ‘All-Round Efficiency’ shields were also given to the departments and divisions. “During 2020-21, the Dhanbad division of ECR became the first division of Indian Railway to earn the highest revenue from freight amid Covid-19 crisis by earning Rs 14,297 crore by ferrying 133.42 ton goods and won the GM Efficiency shield,” Kumar said.

Research on 36 Covid-related medical projects

Doctors working with Patna -based Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) have started conducting research on 36 projects related to Covid-19 after approvals by the Institutional Ethics Committee. Dr Manish Mandal, IGIMS Superintendent, said a galaxy of doctors, including Dr Rajesh Kumar, Dr Sanjay Kumar, Dr S Saha, Dr SK Nayan, Dr Jyoti Diwakar, Dr Pritpal Singh and Dr Richa Sinha are conducting the studies. Many other projects on various other issues have also been approved. Some of the projects include studying the effects on patients in case of prolonged recovery and rise in immunity level among health workers post-vaccination.

109-year-old library-cum-museum to be renovated

A 109-year-old library-cum-museum at Bharatpur under Vikram block of Patna district will be given a facelift, thanks to an initiative of district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh. He recently visited Bharatpura and found the library in dire need of renovation. “This library-cum-museum was established on December 12, 1912, by Gopal Narayan Singh and still houses many rare manuscripts, artefacts, coins and other things of value,” the Patna DM said, adding that the library committee of the district under his chairmanship will soon meet to discuss the details for the renovation.

One District One Product programme

Aimed at promoting specific food products from all 38 districts of Bihar at national level, the One District One Product programme has been launched by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in partnership with the state government. As per the Bihar Foundation, indigenous and specialised food products like makhana from Darbhnaga, honey from Vaishali, papaya form Gopalganj, Jardalu mango from Bhagalpur, banana from Purnia, Karani rice from Kaimur, pineapple from Kishanganj and other food products will be promoted by creating specific industrial hubs.