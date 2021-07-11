STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contemporary art with diverse generations

Here, inspired by current political, cultural and social situations, the artists have created paintings and sculptures.

Published: 11th July 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Khanna, Rohit Gandhi

Delhi’s Palette Art Gallery has brought together a group of modern and contemporary artists in a group show titled, Collective 22. Here, inspired by current political, cultural and social situations, the artists have created paintings and sculptures.

The line-up includes Anju Dodiya, Apurba Nandi, Atul Dodiya, Chittrovanu Mazumdar, Ganesh Selvaraj, Gigi Scaria, Manjunath Kamath, N. Ramachandran. An interview with the Gallery Directors, Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi:

Artwork by Anju Dodiya
at Collective 22

What has been the public response after the second wave on visiting the gallery?
People are still quite apprehensive about stepping out, and with good reason. We took that in our stride and have initiated virtual tours of our gallery, which has had a fairly good response. However, taking the current climate into consideration we have made sure to undertake all safety measures, including getting our entire team vaccinated. 

Could you take us through the artworks of some of the artists included in the exhibition? 
While we are delighted to have virtuosos such Atul and Anju Dodiya on board, we have also featured young blood like Sonal Varshney. She may not have multiple exhibitions to her name, but it is our belief that she possesses something special. In fact, our team extensively researches each artist’s style, body of work and inspiration and we choose who to represent based on sheer artistic talent and spirit. This blend of different generations is our way of truly celebrating contemporary art. 

How has the definition of art changed after Covid? 
It has been a welcome change and a change for the better. When times got tough, people invariably got a chance to slow down and introspect. You could say that this led to a shift in the focus of what’s important and what’s not. One could say, people have stumbled upon a deeper appreciation of art. Art in all its possible forms came through as a welcome respite in this time of adversity and we too, sense that change. 
Please comment on the gallery’s overall vision.

We take pride in being the kind of artistic enterprise that does not shy away from introducing and promoting new young talent. Gone are the days when art was considered interesting solely by the older generations. Art is for everyone. So, what better way to generate a spark of interest in the younger generations than bringing on board the spirit of young artistic talent?

Till: August 5
At: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links

