COVID-19: Centre warns against perils of lowering guard

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday warned against blatant disregard for Covid-appropriate behaviour at hill stations and other tourist locations, reminding that the second wave of the pandemic is not yet over.

The Home Secretary chaired a meeting to review the steps taken by the state governments for checking the spread of Covid- 19 at these places.

The overall management of the situation and vaccination status in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal were discussed, the home ministry said.

It was conveyed that the decline of the second wave is at variable stages in different states and UTs. And while the overall case positivity rate may be declining, case positivity rate in certain districts of Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh is over 10 per cent, which is a cause for concern, the statement said.

Bhalla emphasised that the second wave of Covid was not yet over and states should ensure strict adherence to protocols like wearing masks, social distancing and others. The states were also asked to follow a five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Covid-appropriate behaviour, as has been laid out in the order dated June 29.

Adequate health infrastructure preparedness, especially in rural, semi-urban and tribal areas, was also advised to tackle any potential future surge.

The meeting was attended by V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Director General of Indian Council for Medical Research and Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police and Principal Secretaries (Health) of the eight states.