Now, causing noise pollution in Delhi can attract fine of up to Rs 1 lakh

Published: 11th July 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Noise pollution, Sound pollution

Representational image

NEW DELHI:  Be ready to pay Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh for violating noise pollution norms by using loudspeakers without permission or DG sets as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked authorities to implement revised rules.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) revised penalties, one will have to pay Rs 10,000 fine in case of noise violation by a loudspeaker or a public address system at a public place without permission or during night, and the equipment will also be confiscated.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh has been set for Diesel Generator (DG) sets of over 1,000 KVA, Rs 25,000 for DG sets between 62.5 KVA to 1,000 KVA and Rs 10,000 for DG sets upto 62.5 KVA, the DPCC order said. 

Permissible noise level in residential areas is 55 decibel during day time and 45 decibel during night. Similarly, in commercial areas, the permissible sound limit is 65 decibel during day time and 55 decibel during night. In sensitive areas it is 50 decibel during the day and 40 decibel at night. 

Other than this, there are ‘silent zones’ that includes areas which lie within 100 metres of premises of schools,  hospitals and courts. According to the order, in case of bursting of fire crackers beyond the prescribed limit within premises of any RWA or at a marriage function, the organiser and the owner of the premises will have to pay Rs 20,000 for the first violation.

“For the second violation, the organiser and the owner will have to pay Rs 40,000. For more than two violations within a fixed premises or at a marriage function, the organiser and the owner will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The premises will also be sealed,” the order stated.

If noise pollution is caused by bursting of crackers beyond a limit at a marriage procession or public and religious rally, the organisers will have to pay Rs 10,000 fine and if it is in a silence zone then the fine will be doubled. 

If a household bursts crackers in a residential or commercial zone, then the fine will be Rs 1,000. However, it will be Rs 3,000 in case of violation in a silence zone. In case construction equipment emits sound beyond the permissible limit, a fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed. 

Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

