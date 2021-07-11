STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranchi diary: Lightning protection vehicles flagged off

The awareness vehicle, operated in collaboration with the district administration and World Vision India, will go to various blocks alerting people about the precautions.

Thunderstorm

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

In order to make people aware about safety measures during thunderstorms and rain, lightning protection chariot were flagged off by Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan.

The awareness vehicle, operated in collaboration with the district administration and World Vision India, will go to various blocks alerting people about the precautions.

It will make people aware of how to stay safe by sharing information related to thunderstorms in different villages of the district. The Deputy Commissioner said that panchayats where the possibility of thunderstorms is the highest, people will be informed about them.

IIT-ISM students win Tata Crucible Hackathon 

Adding another feather in their cap, IIT-ISM students have emerged as the national winners in the Tata Crucible Hackathon by defeating 3,000 teams from across India. Aman Kumar, Aman Harsh and Gyanendra Das from the Mathematics and Computing branch and Aastha Sinha from the Electrical Engineering branch formed the team ISMITES, which performed well and brought laurels for ISM. They were supposed to submit ideas for any of the five problem statements given to them in Tata Crucible Hackathon 2021. Their ideas got shortlisted for the zonal finals and they emerged as North zone winners with Rs 70,000 cash prize. Around 3,000 teams, including students from different colleges and employees from different companies and R&D departments, participated in the Hackathon. 

Ramesh Bais new governor of Jharkhand
Ramesh Bais (74) will succeed Droupadi Murmu as the new governor of Jharkhand. Bais, who was governor of Tripura before being moved to Jharkhand , is among seven others whom President Ram Nath Kovind appointed in various states. He will be the 10th governor of Jharkhand. He has been a member of the BJP and served as Union minister of state (Independent charge) for environment and forests during the Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government from 1999. Bais was elected to the 9th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th Lok Sabhas from Raipur.

Monsoon Session of Assembly in August

The Monsoon session of fifth Jharkhand Assembly is likely to be held in the second week of August. Like the previous monsoon session, this time too it will be short. The Assembly secretariat will decide the dates and number of days of session. According to Speaker, Rabindra Nath Mahto all COVID protocols are to be followed for which arrangements will be made ahead of the session. Vaccination centres will be set up at the House so that lawmakers, staff and even media persons may get vaccinated. In view of the fears of a third wave, the state does not want to take any chances.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

