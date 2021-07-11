STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Stan Swamy's demise brings custodial deaths into focus; tally over 1,000 in last six months

Human rights commission data shows nearly six persons died in judicial custody every day, more than 3,000 cases pending adjudication

Published: 11th July 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

​ Father Stan Swamy’s death in judicial custody brings more cases under spotlight ​

​ Father Stan Swamy’s death in judicial custody brings more cases under spotlight ​

NEW DELHI: Following the death of 84-year-old tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, this newspaper has found that a total of 1,067 people died in custody in the first five months of this year. This data comes from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). In other words, nearly six persons every day have been dying in judicial custody across the country. More than Rs 1.2 crore has been recommended to the next of kin of the deceased in the cases of deaths in judicial custody. As many as 3,003 such cases were pending adjudication before NHRC as on June 6. Besides Rs 1.2 crore, the rights panel also recommended Rs 3 lakh as relief to the family of a juvenile who died in custody.

READ OPINION | Which leaders are ‘good and true’?

February saw maximum overall fatalities — 263, while most deaths in police custody were registered in March — 16. The highest number of deaths of 255 in judicial custody were registered in February. If one were to compare this with data for the previous year (minus November, for which data is not available), it turns out that a total of 1,378 such deaths were reported. Of this, 83 died in police custody. Also noteworthy is the fact that of the 1,067 deaths, 62 were reported in police custody, while 299 more such cases of people dying in police custody are pending before the human rights panel.

These exclude cases of custodial torture, abuse of power, illegal arrest and police encounters. The NHRC awarded a maximum of Rs 56.50 lakh in compensation in March. In February, only Rs 2.90 lakh were disbursed as compensation to the next of kin of those who died in judicial custody.

The rights panel had disbursed Rs Rs 1,20,40,000 in compensation for such deaths till June 6 this year. Swamy was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in October, 2020, for his alleged role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence in 2018 and his links with the banned organisation CPI (Maoist).

His case got prominence when in November, Swamy who was suffering from Parkinson’s, asked for permission to drink water out of a straw. The investigating agency had taken 20 days to file its reply. Subsequently, in May this year, Swamy complained about his worsening condition, hearing loss, intense lumbar and abdominal pain to the Bombay High Court. The jail responded that he had “a stable pumping heart and good circulation of blood.” He then pleaded for medical bail. The NIA claimed that medical documents filed were not conclusive proof.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial deaths Stan Swamy
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ramesh Mishra
    FATHER STAN SWAMY His death is "a crime against humanity", his friends can intervene pursuant to the Domestic and International law for justice to late father Stan Swamy. Ramesh Mishra Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA
    14 hours ago reply
Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp