Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urged to stop ‘unconstitutional’ meetings by Manish Sisodia

Sisodia writes to Baijal stating that his summoning of Delhi government officials for parleys violates SC judgment

Published: 18th July 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has taken exception to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal holding meetings with Delhi government officers about the works which are under the authority of the elected government. 

Expressing displease over the L-G calling meetings reportedly without the knowledge of the ministers concerned, Sisodia shot off a letter to Baijal on Saturday, stating that instructions are given during such meetings and later the officials are pressured to implement the decisions taken in those sittings.       
Referring to the Supreme Court’s July 2018 judgment, delineating the ambit of powers of the L-G and the Delhi government, the deputy CM said that the meetings in questions are “unconstitutional” and against the verdict of the apex court, and hence should be stopped. 

“With utmost honour and respect, I urge you to stop activities to take decision on the subjects related to the elected government of Delhi. Also, stop holding meetings with officers and instructing them on such subjects. Your meetings and the decisions taken during those meetings are unconstitutional and in violation of the Supreme Court (judgment), he said.

Sisodia’s letter came a day after the Delhi Cabinet rejected Baijal’s recommendation for appointment of special public prosecutors suggested by the Delhi Police in cases related to violence and vandalism during a tractor rally taken out by farmers on the Republic Day. The development is likely to intensify the tussle between the L-G and the state government.

Praising Baijal for his good intentions and humane qualities, Sisodia said that he had thought a hundred times about writing the letter to him and did so only because it concerned preservation of democracy and the constitution. The letter further alleged that BJP leaders and workers might be putting pressure on the L-G to work against the elected government in the national capital.

“Let me remind you, however, that you are not just a BJP worker, you are honourable Lt Governor of Delhi. Also, you reached this position (L-G) because of your capabilities and after a long journey as administrative officer,” Sisodia said.

The Constitution has given ‘veto’ power to the L-G to reserve any matter on which he disagrees with the decision of the elected government, for consideration of the President. However, the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has stated that the L-G will use it occasionally and under extraordinary circumstances, the letter said.

In April this year, however, Delhi’s L-G became the effective in-charge of the national capital with the Centre notifying a new law making it clear the elected government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before any executive decision.

