SC, ST households worst hit by Covid in Bihar

PATNA: Covid-19 has badly impacted normal life in rural Bihar with 93% of the households affected by it since the first breakout of pandemic. Not only this, nearly 78% of cardholders in rural Bihar received less than the allotted 5 kg of food grains free. Among the badly affected households groups, 96% are from the SC/ST category in rural Bihar.

A joint study, conducted by the Centre for Development Economics and Sustainability(CDES,Monash University Australia) and the Institute for Human Development(IHD, New Delhi) on “Lives and Livelihoods in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic in rural Bihar” from October 17 to January 10 in 2021 with 1,613 households in12 villages of 7 districts has come out with these findings.

The researchers namely Gaurav Datt, Swati Dutta and Sunil Kumar Mishra have jointly conducted this study. As per the report, survey study was carried out on the selected subjects across 12 villages in Gaya, Gopalganj,Madhubani,Nalanda,Araria,Purnia, Rohtas districts through which it came to know that 94% of all the covered households in rural were badly impacted.