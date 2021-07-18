Uddhav Thackeray to give ministerial berth to Nana Patole, Praniti Shinde

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: As Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray government is set to induct new faces into the ministry, sources said. Two congress ministers may be asked to resign to accommodate Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Shushil Kumar daughter Praniti Shinde. Shiv Sena is also likely to fill the vacant ministerial post after the resignations of forest minister Sanjay Rathod.

Sources in Congress said the Congress has decided to strengthen the hand of Maharashtra Congress party president Nana Patole by inducting him into the cabinet while he continue to function as the party president. “There are a couple of Congress ministers whose performances have not been up to the expectation. The party will identify those who have not helped the party expand its base. However, no final decision is yet taken,” the source said requesting anonymity.