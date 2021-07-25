STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Congress brass now launches Sachin Pilot project

After Navjot Sidhu was made the Punjab PCC president, the hopes of the Sachin Pilot camp has gone up.

Published: 25th July 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: After tackling the crisis in the Punjab unit, the Congress high command is said to be active in resolving the tug of war in the Rajasthan Congress. Party general secretary K C Venugopal and Congress incharge for the state, Ajay Maken, are expected to reach Jaipur late on Saturday night to meet chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

When the two emissaries will meet Gehlot is unclear but the buzz is that the party will come up with a formula to resolve the long pending demands of a cabinet expansion and political appointments. Gehlot’s rival Sachin Pilot has of late become impatient for a solution after his rebellion last year. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had rebelled against Gehlot and after a month-long crisis, the Congress high command had formed a committee to look into the issues raised by them but so far no concrete solutions have emerged.

After Navjot Sidhu was made the Punjab PCC president, the hopes of the Sachin Pilot camp has gone up. A few days ago, Pilot himself said he was in touch with the party leadership over the issues raised by him.

Congress sources said the high command had set in motion a process to fulfill the key promises made to Pilot. Recently, Maken had discussed the issues with Gehlot during his visit to Jaipur. Talks were also held with Pilot in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Congress
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp