Congress brass now launches Sachin Pilot project

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: After tackling the crisis in the Punjab unit, the Congress high command is said to be active in resolving the tug of war in the Rajasthan Congress. Party general secretary K C Venugopal and Congress incharge for the state, Ajay Maken, are expected to reach Jaipur late on Saturday night to meet chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

When the two emissaries will meet Gehlot is unclear but the buzz is that the party will come up with a formula to resolve the long pending demands of a cabinet expansion and political appointments. Gehlot’s rival Sachin Pilot has of late become impatient for a solution after his rebellion last year. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had rebelled against Gehlot and after a month-long crisis, the Congress high command had formed a committee to look into the issues raised by them but so far no concrete solutions have emerged.

After Navjot Sidhu was made the Punjab PCC president, the hopes of the Sachin Pilot camp has gone up. A few days ago, Pilot himself said he was in touch with the party leadership over the issues raised by him.

Congress sources said the high command had set in motion a process to fulfill the key promises made to Pilot. Recently, Maken had discussed the issues with Gehlot during his visit to Jaipur. Talks were also held with Pilot in Delhi.