Covid unlock: Cinemas and spas to reopen in Delhi, full metro run

NEW DELHI: With Covid-19 cases continuing to decline, the Delhi government on Saturday decided to further ease restrictions from Monday. While cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity, spa centers can reopen on the condition that its staff are fully vaccinated and all employees shall undergo an RT-PCR test every fortnight.

All spa visitors will have to sign a declaration form that they have not contracted Covid-19 or if they had they have tested negative. The order states that compliance of these orders would be the responsibility of the owner of the establishment and would be held responsible if the visitors violated the conditions. Bringing relief to commuters, the Delhi government has allowed buses and the Delhi Metro to run at full capacity from next week.

The Metro serves as a major form of travel by the public relies. During the lockdown citizens had to face difficulties as metro services were either suspended or were running at half the capacity. Autorickshaws and taxis are allowed to carry only two passengers while an RTV can carry up to 11 passengers.

For marriage related gatherings, the government has allowed 100 people from next week, which was one of the demands of business owners related to wedding functions. The relaxations are expected to bring much relief to traders and the business community. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said a few days back that the Delhi Disaster Management Authourity was unlocking the city in phases.