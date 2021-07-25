Human rights and Afghanistan on Antony Blinken’s agenda during visit to India

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Ahead of secretary of state Antony Blinken’s visit to India the US said New Delhi was a critical partner in the region with a shared interest in a stable and secure Afghanistan but that would not stop the American dignitary from raising human rights issues and democracy during the visit.

“With respect to the human rights and democracy question, yes, you’re right; I will tell you that we will raise it, and we will continue that conversation, because we firmly believe that we have more values in common on those fronts than we don’t,” said acting assistant secretary for south and central Asian affairs Dean Thompson.

Thompson said the US welcomed India’s shared commitment to peace and supporting economic development in Afghanistan. “We expect that all the countries in the region have a shared interest in a stable and secure Afghanistan going forward and so we will certainly be looking at talking with our Indian partners about how we can work together to realise that goal, to find ways to bring the parties together, and continue to pursue a negotiated settlement to end the longstanding war,” he added.

The acting assistant secretary for south and central Asian affairs said discussions during Blinken’s visit would look to expand ties in the fields of security, defence, cyber and counterterrorism cooperation. Blinken, who will arrive in India on Tuesday, will be second high ranking official of the Joe Biden administration after Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin to visit India.

The secretary of state will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold discussions with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and national security advisor Ajit Doval. The discussions between the leaders are expected to focus around the coronavirus pandemic, Quad, Indo-Pacific region and Afghanistan.

On the Afghanistan issue, both sides have continued to engage following the US withdrawal of troops. Last week, Jaishankar met US deputy NSA Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and US special representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on the sidelines of the connectivity summit in Tashkent.

On the India-Pakistan issue, Thompson said both countries need to work with each other to resolve their issues. “With regard to India-Pakistan, I would just note that we strongly believe that India and Pakistan’s issues are ones for them to work out between themselves. We are pleased to see that the ceasefire that went into place earlier this year is - has remained intact, and we certainly always encourage them to continue their efforts to find ways to build a more stable relationship going forward,” he added.