JD-U, BJP rift widens over caste-based Census

PATNA: Bihar’s ruling JD-U and its ally BJP appears to be headed for a clash over the issue of caste-based Census. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday once again called for a caste-based census, which the BJP-led Centre has repeatedly refused.

“There should be once a caste based Census in the country. I request to the Central government to reconsider this issue,” he said speaking to the reporters in Patna The chief minister’s statement comes a day after his party national spokesperson KC Tyagi too mounted pressure on the Centre.

“The Bihar legislature had unanimously passed a resolution to this effect on February 18, 2019 and February 27, 2020. And it was sent to the Central government. The Centre should reconsider this issue,” Kumar said. Political experts in Patna are of the view that differences between the JD-U and the BJP over this may negatively impact their alliance with both sides disinclined to compromise.

The JD-U has received indirect support from opposition RJD and another ally of NDA-the Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM), leaving the BJP alone. Parties pushing for caste-based census would get support from more voters.

The BJP has supported caste-based census only for SC/ST, which constitute only 15% of the total population, said Dr Archana Kumari, a researcher said. JD-U leader KC Tygai’s statement that the government is not committed to caste-based census has upset the BJP. The party is silently watching the moves made by ally JD-U on the issue. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said the party is committed to ensuring the development of every section of the society. “It is evident from the diversity seen in the present Union cabinet.”