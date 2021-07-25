J&K: Two militants killed, soldier injured in the forest gunfight

Express News Service By

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed and an army man was injured in a gunfight in a forest area of Bandipora in north Kashmir. A police official said a joint contingent of police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles launched a cordon and search operation in Shokbaba forest in Sumblar district after receiving inputs on the presence of group of militants.

The troops encountered heavy gunfire from the militants hiding in the forest. The fire was returned in an ensuing gunfight, leading to the death of the two militants. An army jawan was injured during the tussle. He was taken to hospital in Srinagar. Security was tightened and more troops rushed to assist the others in carrying out the operation to prevent the militants from escaping, said the police official.

Meanwhile, an army man identified as Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was killed in an accidental mine blast along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar in Poonch district. “Vaidya was on an operational duty and while moving, he was critically injured. He died in hospital,” said a spokesman.