Kabul mission asks Indians to remain cautious

In view of the killing of Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar, the advisory urged Indian media to establish contact with the embassy for briefings.

Published: 25th July 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan (File Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in Kabul on Saturday reiterated that its June 29 security advisory for Indian nationals in the war-torn country should be strictly followed amid the rise in violence by the Taliban.

The advisory urges Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise utmost caution and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of a rising number of incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

“The security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous in certain provinces and terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks, including targeting civilians. Indian nationals additionally face a serious threat of abduction,” the advisory stated.

In view of the killing of Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar, the advisory urged Indian media to establish contact with the embassy for briefings. “Special attention is drawn to members of the Indian media travelling to Afghanistan to cover events through ground reports.

As recent tragic events showed, it is essential that all Indian press -persons covering events on the ground establish contact with the Public Affairs & Security Wing of this Embassy for a personalized briefing including specific advice for the locale they are traveling to,” it added.

