LGBTQ couple fears for life despite stay in safehouse

NEW DELHI: The LGBTQ couple who has been directed to be shifted to a safehouse by the Delhi High Court on Friday is relieved but still fear of being attacked or targeted by family members.

“Our families are not ready to accept our choices. They have been forcing us for things we are not ready for, not meant to be... They would tell me that I have a disease which can be cured by medicine... If we go back they will torture us more. No question of going back home, won’t ever go back to Punjab and staying with family,” said one of the couple.

Since Friday, after the HC gave relief, the duo is happy that they can now stay together under the protection of law but past experiences still give them shivers. “Fear still looms large. We eloped on July 2 and came to Delhi. With the help of NGO ‘Dhanak of Humanity’ we got a place to stay.

They arranged some money to pay the rent. But one day, family members of my partner landed here and started beating and thrashing me in public. My partner was snatched by her mother while I ran to save my life as her family was after me. Somehow I managed to contact the police who took our side and said since we are adults and it’s our choice to stay together, we cannot be separated,” said one of them. But to ensure further security and safety of the couple, the matter was taken to the high court.

The Delhi Police personnel met the couple on Saturday and assured of taking them to a safehouse as soon as the order comes in. Justice Mukta Gupta directed the SHO of Mayur Vihar Phase-I police station to ensure that the couple is taken from the office of the NGO, where they are currently residing, and lodged at a safehouse set up at Sewa Kutir complex in Kingsway Camp.

The high court also asked the police to ensure that the couple is given adequate security at the safe house. It also issued notices to the family of the couple and listed the matter for hearing on August 2. The apex court had in 2018 passed an order to protect couples choosing interfaith or inter-caste marriages after NGO Shakti Vahini filed a petition against ‘honour killings’. It had asked states to look into the creation of safe houses for such couples.

On being asked by the court as to where the Delhi government has opened the ‘safehouse’ in compliance of the Supreme Court’s order, additional standing counsel for the state Rajesh Mahajan submitted that it has been opened at Sewa Kutir complex.