Uttarakhand fake Covid testing: Special Investigation Team begins collecting evidence

“We are looking to collect every possible document, electronic items like laptops, phones, registers etc,” an SIT official said. 

Published: 25th July 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

SIT officials said Ashish Vashisth uploaded 1.10 lakh fake reports to the portal of the Indian Council of Medical Research. (Photo | PTI)

DEHRADUN:  A man who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the fake Covid-19 testing in Haridwar was on Saturday taken to Rajasthan, Delhi, and other states from where he allegedly uploaded the fake test reports. 

SIT officials said Ashish Vashisth uploaded 1.10 lakh fake reports to the portal of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).  “We are looking to collect every possible document, electronic items like laptops, phones, registers etc,” an SIT official said. 

The Uttarakhand government had authorised 11 laboratories to conduct test Covid tests on those appearing for the Kumbh Mela. One of the labs in turn hired Nalwa Labs and Dr Lalchandani Labs to conduct testing and feed data into the ICMR portal. Citing lack of manpower, Nalwa Labs had approached Delphia Labs to conduct tests. Vashisth had arranged ‘manpower’ for Delphia Labs.  More than 1 lakh Covid tests done by these labs are under the scanner. 

The Uttarakhand High Court had granted protection from arrest to owners of two pathology labs on condition that they cooperate with the investigation. Earlier this month, the SIT added Section 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc) to the already-registered FIR against a firm and two pathology laboratories.

