Biden nominates Indian-American as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom

Hussain is the first Muslim to be nominated to serve as the Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Published: 31st July 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

US president Biden has nominated Indian American Rashad Hussain as the Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American Rashad Hussain as his administration's Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. 

Hussain, currently the director for partnerships and global engagement at the National Security Council, is likely to be the first Muslim to head the US
diplomacy for religious liberties.

"Rashad Hussain is Director for Partnerships and Global Engagement at the National Security Council. He previously served as Senior Counsel at the Department of Justice's National Security Division," the White House said in a statement.

Husaain has previously served as the US Special ambassador to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), deputy associate White House counsel and as
special envoy for strategic counterterrorism communications at the OIC during the Barack Obama administration.

He has worked with organizations like the United Nations, foreign governments, and civil society organizations to expand partnerships in education,
entrepreneurship, health, international security, science, and technology, and other areas.

Hussain has a law degree from Yale Law School and has a master's degree in Arabic and Islamic Studies from Harvard University. Meanwhile, American Jewish
Committee (AJC) praised Biden for nominating Hussain. 

"Rashad Hussain is an impressive advocate of freedom of religion or belief in challenging diplomatic contexts," said AJC CEO David Harris.

TAGS
rashad hussain Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom
