Bhopal diary: CBI probe sought into death of Vyapam scam accused

Sharma died a few hours before he was to be airlifted to Chennai for advanced treatment. Sharma had said if he spoke the truth (about the scam), his life would be in danger.

Image used for representational purpose only

A few days after former Madhya Pradesh minister Laxikant Sharma, an accused in the Vyapam scam died reportedly of Covid-related complications at a hospital, which is owned by another Vyapam scam accused, demands have grown for a CBI probe into the death.  

“Sharma was among three who tested Covid-19 positive after attending a wedding. The two others recovered. Sharma died a few hours before he was to be airlifted to Chennai for advanced treatment. Sharma had said if he spoke the truth (about the scam), his life would be in danger. In such circumstances, the ongoing CBI probe in the Vyapam scam should also cover Sharma’s death,” Congress leader K K Mishra demanded.

Maoists burn tendu leaves left in the open for drying

CPI (Maoist) groups active in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district are targeting the tendu leaves plucking process by burning bundles of plucked leaves kept in open fields for drying. Two such incidents have been reported from areas under Malajkhand and Kirnapur police station in the Maoist-infested district.

According to Balaghat district police superintendent Abhishek Tiwari, the Tanda and Malajkhand Dalams (two Maoist guerrilla groups) are behind the two incidents. The armed Maoist cadres have also left behind pamphlets attacking the Modi government. Balaghat which neighbours Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra has since many years reported by sporadic activities by CPI (Maoist) guerilla groups, including the Tanda. 

IIM-Indore installs 4,300 sq mts of solar panels 

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has installed solar panels on various buildings in its 193-acre campus. The institute has installed 4,600 square meters of rooftop panels over the old auditorium, the administrative and academic blocks, five student residences and a mess. It has helped decrease the consumption of conventional, non-renewable energy by 11.8% over six months. The institute aims to fully rely on renewable energy in the coming years.  

Prisoners’ paroles extended by 30 days

Paroles already granted to around 4,500 inmates of various jails in Madhya Pradesh will be extended by another 30 days in view of the Covid crisis. According to Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the inmates who are presently out on 60-day paroles will get an extension of 30 days, thus making their total parole period 90 days. The decision has been taken to ensure that those who are out on parole don’t come back infected and spread the disease in the jail, particularly since the pandemic’s second wave is far from over. Madhya Pradesh on Saturday   reported 718 fresh Covid cases.

