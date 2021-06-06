Ex-IAS officer gets notice over tweets against CM Yogi Adityanath

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Retired Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh, who is already facing six FIRs in various cities of the state over his tweets, has now received an e-mail from Twitter, saying the Indian law enforcement has asked the micro-blogging site to take action against him.

The ex-bureaucrat shared a photo of the e-mail he received from Twitter. “In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that Twitter has received a request from Indian Law Enforcement regarding your Twitter account @suryapsingh_ias that claims the following content violates laws of India.”

Undeterred by the development, the ex-bureaucrat tweeted, “Now the UP government wants action against my twitter account by sending legal notice. What is the intention? Suspending the account? Suppressing my freedom of speech and expression? Why are you afraid of criticism, aren’t you sowing seeds of undemocratic thought?”

Singh also tweeted about the UP police questioning him for six hours at his residence on Saturday. “The path of truth is fraught with difficulties, but I will continue to walk on it,” Singh tweeted. Meanwhile, the Unnao district police has responded to Singh’s tweet about him being questioned by cops. “Notice under Section 41A CrPc was served as part of the normal investigation process. The Investigating Officer is probing the case in pursuance of High Court guidelines and well laid down legal process.”