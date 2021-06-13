STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As second wave slows down, UP starts planning religious tourism promotion

Importantly, the chief minister has already given instructions to the officials of the tourism department, that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

free food

Volunteers distribute free food near Hanuman temple at Hazratganj in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: With the second Covid-19 wave showing signs of slowing down, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started focussing on developing prominent religious places and shrines into tourism hubs. According to an official statement from the state government, all the major sites of pilgrimage and siddhapeeths or sacred places of the state will find a place on the world map.

“With the aim to transform Uttar Pradesh into a landmark religious-tourist destination across the globe, on the instructions of the chief minister, the beautification work of Vindhyachal, Chitrakoot, Naimisaranyam, Shakambhari Devi Siddhapeeth of Saharanpur, Shuktirth, Shravasti, Balrampur, Devipatan and other religious places in Muzaffarnagar is being done on a war footing to enhance facilities for the convenience of the visitors,” said the statement.

Importantly, the chief minister has already given instructions to the officials of the tourism department, that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances. "Stringent action will be taken if any kind of deficiency is noticed in the quality of work," said Adityanath.

The chief minister has also directed the officials to complete all the work by September 30 and hand it over to the concerned institutions and trusts. The development work is being done by the tourism department under the chief minister’s Tourism Promotion Scheme. While attempting to make significant changes in the state, these tourist destinations are also expected to become arenas for social change and development, going by plans chalked out by the authorities.

Apart from this, the unprecedented work of starting water sports activities in Ramgarhtal in Gorakhpur and increasing the number of tourists at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Lakhimpur Kheri, Dudhwa National Park, Jim Corbett National Park are also among the major achievements of the government.

