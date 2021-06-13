STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Jaipur gloomy as Padma Shri Dr Panagariya dies

A pall of gloom descended over Jaipur on Friday as one of India’s top neurologists Dr Ashok Panagariya passed away.

Published: 13th June 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Padma Shri recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya

Padma Shri recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

A pall of gloom descended over Jaipur on Friday as one of India’s top neurologists Dr Ashok Panagariya passed away. For the past several weeks Panagariya had been battling post-Covid complications and was on ventilator support. His lungs were badly damaged by the infection. After struggling for 48 days, the seventy-one-year-old Dr Panagariya lost the battle with Covid on Friday afternoon. Besides treating millions of patients over the past four decades, Dr Panagariya also won several prestigious awards for his services like the B C Roy award in 2002 and the Padam Shri Award in 2014. Among the eminent people who condoled his death are PM Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Alwar boy runs 93 kms in nine and a half hours
Despite the searing heat of June, Jitendra Singh Prajapat, a 21-year-old youth from Mangolaki village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district recently completed a 93-km run. Jitendra ran from Khedli to Balaji Mor and back in just nine and a half hours. He started running last Monday at 6 pm from Khedli town. To encourage him, many people kept him company on motorbikes and other vehicles. During the run, Jitendra made only two very brief stops to use the toilet. He drank water while running. Jitendra started running every day about four years ago to join the Army. Initially, he used to run 5 to 7 km every day. But, gradually he started running 30 to 40 kilometers each day. Now, his dream is to win a medal at the Mumbai Tata Full Marathon. 

Sood funds treatment of Jalore man’s daughter 
Actor Sonu Sood, known as the “real hero of India” continues to be busy with charitable activities. Recently, he helped arrange funds for the treatment of a daily-wage labourer’s daughter in Rajasthan’s Jalore district. The girl, born on June 1, has a hole in her heart, which called for an urgent operation. Unable to afford the cost of the procedure, the family got in touch with Sood through social media. As soon as he came to know about it, he sent his representative Hitesh Jain to Jalore and made necessary arrangements for the treatment. 

Free entrance coaching for eligible students
Students who cannot afford to pay for coaching classes to crack entrance and competitive exams will now get help from the Rajasthan government. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana’, announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, free coaching will be provided to students from families whose annual income is below Rs 8 lakhs. Candidates will be selected based on their academic performance in classes 10 and 12. According to sources, the government aims to ensure that at least 50% of the scheme’s beneficiaries are girl students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp