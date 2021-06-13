Jaipur gloomy as Padma Shri Dr Panagariya dies

Rajesh Asnani By

A pall of gloom descended over Jaipur on Friday as one of India’s top neurologists Dr Ashok Panagariya passed away. For the past several weeks Panagariya had been battling post-Covid complications and was on ventilator support. His lungs were badly damaged by the infection. After struggling for 48 days, the seventy-one-year-old Dr Panagariya lost the battle with Covid on Friday afternoon. Besides treating millions of patients over the past four decades, Dr Panagariya also won several prestigious awards for his services like the B C Roy award in 2002 and the Padam Shri Award in 2014. Among the eminent people who condoled his death are PM Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Alwar boy runs 93 kms in nine and a half hours

Despite the searing heat of June, Jitendra Singh Prajapat, a 21-year-old youth from Mangolaki village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district recently completed a 93-km run. Jitendra ran from Khedli to Balaji Mor and back in just nine and a half hours. He started running last Monday at 6 pm from Khedli town. To encourage him, many people kept him company on motorbikes and other vehicles. During the run, Jitendra made only two very brief stops to use the toilet. He drank water while running. Jitendra started running every day about four years ago to join the Army. Initially, he used to run 5 to 7 km every day. But, gradually he started running 30 to 40 kilometers each day. Now, his dream is to win a medal at the Mumbai Tata Full Marathon.

Sood funds treatment of Jalore man’s daughter

Actor Sonu Sood, known as the “real hero of India” continues to be busy with charitable activities. Recently, he helped arrange funds for the treatment of a daily-wage labourer’s daughter in Rajasthan’s Jalore district. The girl, born on June 1, has a hole in her heart, which called for an urgent operation. Unable to afford the cost of the procedure, the family got in touch with Sood through social media. As soon as he came to know about it, he sent his representative Hitesh Jain to Jalore and made necessary arrangements for the treatment.

Free entrance coaching for eligible students

Students who cannot afford to pay for coaching classes to crack entrance and competitive exams will now get help from the Rajasthan government. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana’, announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, free coaching will be provided to students from families whose annual income is below Rs 8 lakhs. Candidates will be selected based on their academic performance in classes 10 and 12. According to sources, the government aims to ensure that at least 50% of the scheme’s beneficiaries are girl students.