Delhi man held for posing as police, taking away phones

A 26-year-old private security guard was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and taking away mobile phones and a wallet from a person in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

Published: 13th June 2021 09:54 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI:  A 26-year-old private security guard was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police 
officer and taking away mobile phones and a wallet from a person in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. The accused, Mahender Pal, alias Sandeep, worked as a security guard with a private company and was previously involved in a case of cheating, police said. 

According to the police, on June 9, Rajender Kumar Tiwari and his friends were stopped near the Moolchand flyover by a man dressed in khaki and riding a motorcycle who identified himself as a police officer. The man then allegedly took away their mobile phones and a wallet, and fled the scene, the police said. A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). 

“With the help of ownership details of the offending motorcycle, the suspect was identified as Mahender Pal, a resident of Mundka, in outer Delhi. A team raided the location and nabbed him. Three mobile phones, a wallet, a motorcycle and clothes worn by him at the time of committing the crime were recovered from his possession,” DCP Meena said. The accused disclosed that he cheated people for money as he is addicted to alcohol and drugs, he said. 

