Braving water cannons, Punjab and Haryana farmers take out marches against new farm laws

harpreet bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Scores of protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana on Saturday took out protest marches against the Centre’s three farm laws even as police used a water cannon to disperse cultivators as they broke barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. The farmers also submitted memorandums to the governors of both demanding repealing of laws.

The farmers coming from Mohali, led by BKU (Rajewal Group), Punjab, president Balbir Singh Rajewal, entered the city by breaking layers of police barricades on the Punjab-Chandigarh border while facing water cannon. A protester could be seen climbing atop a water cannon vehicle and marched into the city en route to the Punjab Raj Bhawan before they were stopped on the Madhya Marg, 2 km from Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore’s official residence. There, Rajewal handed over the memorandum, addressed to the governor, to the Chandigarh DCP.

ALSO READ | Seven months of farmers' protests: Leaders in no mood to relent, say will end stir if agri laws repealed

While the farmers from Haryana, led by Haryana BKU (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Samyukt Kisan Morcha member Yogendra Yadav, headed towards the city from the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway but were stopped at the border. Chaduni and Yadav gave the memorandum to an official to hand it over to the Haryana governor. After the submission of memorandums, the farmer leaders appealed to protesters to return home.

The majority of farmers were spotted without masks and not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. A heavy police force was deployed in and around Chandigarh to stop protesters from heading towards Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhavans, said officials. Barricades were put up at many places to prevent farmers coming from Mohali and Panchkula to go towards Chandigarh.

Earlier addressing the gathering at Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Rajewal slammed the Modi-led government over the three farm legislation and alleged that the Central government intended to “hand over farming” to corporate houses. Independent MLA from Haryana Sombir Sangwan, who was present at Gurdwara Nada Sahib, said the farm laws will “destroy” the farming community.