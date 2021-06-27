Delhi records lowest Covid daily count this year with 85 cases

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 85 fresh cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily count this year, and nine more deaths on Saturday, according to data shared by the Delhi health department. The nine new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,961.

In another good sign, the positivity rate dipped to 0.12 per cent –also lowest for the year. The infection rate which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has steadily come down in last recent days.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, while 11 people had died, the data showed. The 89 cases recorded on Monday was the first time, the daily count of coronavirus cases had gone below the 100-mark since February 16.

On February 16, 94 people had been diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures. On Thursday, 109 fresh cases and eight deaths were recorded while on Friday, 115 cases and four deaths, lowest since March 21, were reported. Delhi had recorded 111 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent.

According to the health bulletin released on on Saturday, a total of 72,920 tests, including 50,839 RT-PCR tests and 22,081 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago. The total number of cases on Saturday stood at 14,33,675. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases decreased to 1,598 on Saturday from 1,680 a day before. The number of people under home isolation decreased to 4,94 from 503 on Friday while the number of containment zones dropped to 1,817 from 2,048 a day before, the bulletin said.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a “war-footing” to combat it.

‘Over 2.05 lakh received vaccine on Saturday’

Over 2.05 lakh people in Delhi received anti-coronavirus vaccine shots on Saturday, the highest in a day till now, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. AAP MLA Atishi said the Delhi government has written to the Centre requesting them to provide 45 lakh doses of vaccine for July. “About 1.5 lakh vaccine doses are being administered daily in Delhi. Therefore, at least 45 lakh doses should be given to Delhi in July so that we can vaccinate the people of the city as soon as possible,” she said while issuing the vaccine bulletin. Sisodia tweeted Saturday’s vaccination figures and claimed that it has “surpassed all records”