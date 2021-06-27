STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi records lowest Covid daily count this year with 85 cases

Number of active Covid-19 cases decreases to 1,598; positivity rate dips to 0.12 per cent but nine new fatalities push death toll to 24,961

Published: 27th June 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing on Saturday

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

NEW DELHI:  The national capital recorded 85 fresh cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily count this year, and nine more deaths on Saturday, according to data shared by the Delhi health department. The nine new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,961.

In another good sign, the positivity rate dipped to 0.12 per cent –also lowest for the year. The infection rate which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has steadily come down in last recent days.
On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, while 11 people had died, the data showed. The 89 cases recorded on Monday was the first time, the daily count of coronavirus cases had gone below the 100-mark since February 16.

On February 16, 94 people had been diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures. On Thursday, 109 fresh cases and eight deaths were recorded while on Friday, 115 cases and four deaths, lowest since March 21, were reported. Delhi had recorded 111 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent.

According to the health bulletin released on on Saturday, a total of 72,920 tests, including 50,839 RT-PCR tests and 22,081 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago. The total number of cases on Saturday stood at 14,33,675. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases decreased to 1,598 on Saturday from 1,680 a day before. The number of people under home isolation decreased to 4,94 from 503 on Friday while the number of containment zones dropped to 1,817 from 2,048 a day before, the bulletin said. 

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a “war-footing” to combat it.

‘Over 2.05 lakh received vaccine on Saturday’ 
Over 2.05 lakh people in Delhi received anti-coronavirus vaccine shots on Saturday, the highest in a day till now, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. AAP MLA Atishi said the Delhi government has written to the Centre requesting them to provide 45 lakh doses of vaccine for July. “About 1.5 lakh vaccine doses are being administered daily in Delhi. Therefore, at least 45 lakh doses should be given to Delhi in July so that we can vaccinate the people of the city as soon as possible,” she said while issuing the vaccine bulletin. Sisodia tweeted Saturday’s vaccination figures and claimed that it has “surpassed all records”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid cases coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp