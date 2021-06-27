STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On 2-day parole, Assam’s jailed activist-cum-politician Akhil Gogoi visits ailing mom

Gogoi was arrested by the police in December 2019 for allegedly inciting violence during the statewide protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Published: 27th June 2021 08:37 AM

Arrested Assam RTI activist Akhil Gogoi

Assamese activist Akhil Gogoi (File | PTI)

GUWAHATI:  After spending over a year and a half in captivity, Assam’s jailed activist-cum-politician Akhil Gogoi on Saturday walked to a brief freedom lasting just 48 hours.The Raijor Dal MLA was granted two-day parole by a special court of the NIA as he desired to meet his wife and Covid-recovered son in Guwahati and 84-year-old mother in Jorhat district. 

Hundreds of locals gathered at his Jorhat residence when a police team escorted Gogoi to the place on Saturday. He will be escorted back to Guwahati on Sunday. Gogoi (45) was arrested by the police in December 2019 for allegedly inciting violence during the statewide protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. At least five people had lost their lives during the protests.

A few days after his arrest from Jorhat, the NIA had taken his custody in connection with another case registered with the Chandmari police station in Guwahati for his alleged nexus with the CPI (Maoist).

