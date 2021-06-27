Rajasthan: Vasundhra Raje loyalist served notice as state BJP broils in feud

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR : The BJP is finally getting tough over the long-drawn-out rebellion by loyalists of former chief minister Vasundhra Raje. One of Raje’s close supporters and former minister Rohitash Sharma, who has claimed that Raje should be the CM face of BJP in the 2023 elections in Rajasthan, has been issued a notice and asked to explain his recent statements within 15 days. The BJP’s state unit claims Sharma’s remarks are against the party’s interest.

The notice by BJP state general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma has been issued on the basis of some statements made by the Raje loyalist after BJP’s Alwar North district committee meeting on June 1. The notice mentions Rohitash Sharma’s statement that Rajasthan BJP leaders are running the party just by sitting in their offices. He had also claimed that the opposition in Rajasthan has become like the Congress party at the Centre.

In recent weeks, several Raje loyalists have not only demanded that she be projected as the BJP’s CM face for the next elections but have also been critical of the way the state unit is being run and about the sidelining of Raje. During his recent visit to Rajasthan, the BJP in-charge Arun Singh had warned of disciplinary action against party leaders who make irresponsible statements on public platforms.Satish Poonia, party’s state chief from the RSS camp, who is considered Raje’s arch rival, had earlier said leaders should be careful about what they say at public forums.