STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Rajasthan: Vasundhra Raje loyalist served notice as state BJP broils in feud

The BJP is finally getting tough over the long drawn-out rebellion by loyalists of former chief minister Vasundhra Raje.

Published: 27th June 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

JAIPUR : The BJP is finally getting tough over the long-drawn-out rebellion by loyalists of former chief minister Vasundhra Raje. One of Raje’s close supporters and former minister Rohitash Sharma, who has claimed that Raje should be the CM face of BJP in the 2023 elections in Rajasthan, has been issued a notice and asked to explain his recent statements within 15 days. The BJP’s state unit claims Sharma’s remarks are against the party’s interest.

The notice by BJP state general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma has been issued on the basis of some statements made by the Raje loyalist after BJP’s Alwar North district committee meeting on June 1. The notice mentions Rohitash Sharma’s statement that Rajasthan BJP leaders are running the party just by sitting in their offices. He had also claimed that the opposition in Rajasthan has become like the Congress party at the Centre. 

In recent weeks, several Raje loyalists have not only demanded that she be projected as the BJP’s CM face for the next elections but have also been critical of the way the state unit is being run and about the sidelining of Raje. During his recent visit to Rajasthan, the  BJP in-charge Arun Singh had warned of disciplinary action against party leaders who make irresponsible statements on public platforms.Satish Poonia, party’s state chief from the RSS camp, who is considered Raje’s arch rival, had earlier said leaders should be careful about what they say  at public forums.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vasundhra Raje Rajasthan polls 2023 BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp