Srinagar Diary: Unvaccinated shoppers to be tested in malls

Unvaccinated shoppers to be tested in malls

In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and encourage more people to take vaccine against the pandemic, the district administration in Srinagar has decided to conduct Covid test of all unvaccinated people visiting shops and malls in the city. Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad said all unvaccinated persons visiting shops and malls would have to undergo Covid-19 testing in the interest of larger public so that no infected person puts the lives of others at risk. The administration would be deploying sample collection teams in shopping complexes and malls to conduct the test. People having vaccination certificate in hard or soft form shall be given priority entry at all business establishments, government offices, etc.

New govt recruits must furnish phone details of 5 years

The J&K government has amended its service rules making it mandatory for new recruits to submit details of mobile phone numbers which they used in last five years; information about in-laws, if any; registration number of vehicles owned and used and details of loans and financial liabilities for verification by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of J&K Police within two months. After these details are received, the CID shall conduct verification of character and antecedents of the recruits and forward it to the requisitioning authority within one month. In case of receipt of an adverse report and on confirmation thereof by the Screening Committee, the appointment shall stand cancelled without any notice.

12 parks, gardens taken over from J&K Bank

The Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department of the J&K government has taken over 12 gardens and parks spread over 120 acres of land for maintenance and development from tthe Jammu and Kashmir Bank. These parks and gardens were earlier being looked after by J&K Bank Limited under its CSR scheme. Some these parks were prime spots of tourist attraction and included Iqbal park and Badamwari garden in Srinagar. Of the 12 parks, seven are located in different areas Anantnag district.

First survey of nomadic population

The J&K government has initiated first enumeration and survey of migratory tribal population in the higher reaches in order to formulate a plan for extending benefits for their socio-economic uplift. The survey will serve as a baseline for allocation of funds for different schemes planned to cover the migratory population. A list of 14 major migratory routes have been identified and district teams will suggest facilities required for the population. A common format developed for the survey includes details related to migration route , educational status, health and animal husbandry facilities, etc.