We keep our egos aside: Owners of Riddhi Creations, Amit and Kavita Gupta

American author TD Jakes had said: ‘Destiny is the push of our instincts to the pull of our purpose’. Likewise, owners of Riddhi Creations, Amit (43) and Kavita Gupta (41), feel it was destiny that brought them together.

“Kavita’s brother was my business client, and one day at a meeting, he decided to organise a family get-together, where he put forward a marriage proposal with Kavita,” says Amit. “We started talking, going out, and gradually grew to like each other. In our tradition, marriage is one of the most awaited occasions. So, in 2000, we finally got hitched,” adds Kavita.

A commerce graduate with a degree in Fashion Designing from IIFT, Kavita has the technical knowledge of fabrics. “I wanted to put my expertise to use. And on Amit’s suggestion, Riddhi Creations was born immediately after our marriage,” says Kavita. At the time, Amit was running his railway forwarding containers business, but he was very excited with his wife’s venture and gradually the two started running it together. Amit says, “It has been one roller-coaster ride. We polished and strengthened each other during crisis.”

While designing, marketing, and dealing with clients is Kavita’s forte, Amit handles human resources, team management, staff management, and the backend work. Reminiscing old days, Kavita says, “During this 21-year journey together, we shared a lot of happy memories but, our first exhibition in London in 2004 was the most memorable and biggest experience that we accomplished as a team.” For her, Amit is a perfectionist from whom she is still learning.

“Ego can spoil any work, alliance, or relationship. So, we keep our egos aside and focus on our projects,” says Amit, to which Kavita quips, “There is a sort of comfort level and assurance that if anything goes wrong, the other person would manage.” Their mornings begin like any working married couple. “We sip our tea together and plan the schedule for the whole day, then assume our professional roles,” says Amit. “Our days are very busy but we make it a point to spend time with our 20-year-old son,” adds Kavita.

From working to shopping and listening to their favourite music together, they live life to the fullest. But the wedding and festive seasons demand 24x7 work hours, causing high pressure and disagreements. “In such situations, one of us surrenders. When you start incorporating rules into a relationship, it becomes formal and loses its uniqueness. That’s why we try not to poke into each other’s work but only take advice, suggestions, and inputs when required,” adds Kavita.

With not many wedding orders pouring in, the two are working on launching a semi-formal range instead of their usual bridal collection. Before the pandemic, the duo last worked on the London Exhibition at Marriott in 2019. “Now, we are taking all precautionary methods in our studio to provide the best experience to our clients.”

