AAP-led Delhi government approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in capital

NEW DELHI: In order to boost the ‘Kejriwal model’ of development, the Delhi government on Saturday announced that it would set up its own school education board just like the other states. The decision to establish a Delhi Board of School Education was taken at a cabinet meeting and the government hopes that schools in the national capital would change their affiliation in time.

In an interview given to this newspaper in August 2020, Delhi’s education minister Manish Sisodia had revealed that the government was planning to start its own board. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who chaired the meeting, said it would bring “radical changes” to the education system. Kejriwal reminded the people how his government had overhauled the government school education system on a top priority..

“The Delhi Education Board will function in close alignment with national and international boards. The board will develop world-class education practices that will enable the shift in teaching-learning practices across Delhi,” the chief minister said.

“The new school board of Delhi will become the basis for fulfilling a very big dream of improving education. In this, it will be ensured that every child becomes a good citizen, takes responsibility of the country by becoming a staunch patriot and becomes a good person. This board will free education from ‘rote passing exam,’” said Sisodia in a tweet after the announcement. There are approximately 1,000 government and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, most of them are affiliated with the CBSE board