7 Kadam trailer out

Express News Service By

Eros Now has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming series, 7 Kadam. Starring Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh, the show is a sports drama based on football.

It tells the story of a father and son duo, who connect over their passion for football but cross paths in the clash of ideals and morals.

Directed by Mohit Jha, 7 Kadam will stream from March 24. It also stars Deeksha Seth, Rohini Banerjee, Shilpi Roy, Ashok Singh and Bidisha Ghosh.

Talking about the show, Amit shares, ‘‘7 Kadam is an engaging narrative that will take everyone on an emotional roller coaster ride and strike a chord with the audience.

A story one can easily relate to, the character in the series brings me pure joy and it’s been a fantastic journey working on the show with a craftsman like Ronit sir.”