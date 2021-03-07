STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP party of Dalits, trying best to undo ‘mistakes’ of last 3,000 years: Kejriwal

The chief minister also said that the Constitution of India, which was written by Bhim Rao Ambedkar—a Dalit.

Published: 07th March 2021 12:33 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his party is a party of Dalits. Kejriwal was speaking at the inauguration of the newly built premise of a social group Rashtriya Shoshit Parishad.

Kejriwal, who was the chief guest at the inauguration event, said that the AAP government in Delhi is trying its best to undo the “mistakes” done to the Dalit community for the last 3,000 years. “Aam Aadmi Party is a party of Dalits, poor and needy people of the society. The way Dalit community has accepted our party, this is not a different party, this is your party.

Our government is trying to make changes and give equal opportunities to children of Dalit community,” said Kejriwal. The chief minister went on explaining people about the various schemes and policies of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the past few years that have proved beneficial to the Dalit community in the national capital. 

The chief minister also said that the Constitution of India, which was written by Bhim Rao Ambedkar—a Dalit, has at least made an attempt on paper to give an equal opportunity to everyone. Kejriwal said that the only way to get the community out of backwardness is through education.

“We worked for you when we were outside (the system) and now we are working for you when in power. Earlier governments did not do anything for the ‘Samaj’, through education we have brought drastic changes to this system” added the chief minister.

