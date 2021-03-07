Automated multi-level parking facility opens in Lajpat Nagar

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited automated multi-level parking at Lajpat Nagar was made open for public on Saturday. The newly constructed car parking facility will accommodate 264 vehicles at one point of time. The multi-level puzzle car parking is spread over an area of 978 square meter and a cost of Rs 27.18 crore has been incurred on it.

The facility allows parking users to take out their vehicle in a span of 150 seconds compared to the traditional design which takes nearly 15 minutes. Each module is has 6 floors, ground plus 5 floors, and the height of each module is 14.5 meters.

There is no manual interference as the parking facility is totally automated. The parking facility is for 80 SUV cars at first and second levels and 166 sedan cars from third to sixth. Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, MP Meenakshi Lekhi and south Delhi Mayor Anamika were present to inaugurate the parking at Firoz Gandhi Marg in Lajpat Nagar-3.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Anamika said that the civic body is achieving milestones in every field as it is committed to provide better services to the people living in Delhi. “Fully automated car parking having capacity for 136 vehicles is operational in Green Park area, another parking facility to accommodate 56 vehicles is near completion in Adhchini Village, construction of an automated car parking with capacity of 136 vehicles in Nizamuddin Basti is in full swing. Another car parking for 399 vehicles is being constructed in M-Block Market in GK-1 and a car parking with the capacity for 210 vehicles is being constructed in M-Block Market in GK-2,” she said.