Govt events to celebrate Bhagat Singh’s life

According to Delhi government sources, the AAP government is planning to organise special events hououring the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence.

Bhagat Singh (Photo | Twitter/Ashoke Pandit)

NEW DELHI:  According to Delhi government sources, the AAP government is planning to organise special events hououring the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. The Delhi government which will present its budget next week, is also planning to install huge national flags at different locations across the national capital like the one at Connaught Place.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has been talking about the importance of instilling ‘Deshbhakti’ (patriotism) in children through specially designed courses in Delhi’s education system, all this can find place in the upcoming budget, informed a government source. 

According sources, special programs will be held showcasing the life of BR Ambedkar, to celebrate India’s 75 year of Independence, for the next generation to get inspired.  The budget session which will commence from March 8 with the government presenting the Economic Survey Report on the same day, the budget will be presented in Delhi Assembly House on March 9. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government had presented Rs 65,000 crore budget for 2020-2021 that was around 10 per cent more than in 2019-20.

