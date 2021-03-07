HOHO on hold: Corona impact forces Delhi Tourism to shelve relaunch plan

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: With the coronavirus pandemic impacting trade especially the tourism sector across the world, Delhi Tourism has shelved its ambitious plan to re-launch Hop-On-Hop-Off (HOHO) sightseeing bus for an indefinite period. The department was keen to rope in an ‘international player’ for the service. It has, hence, decided to invite a global tender for which it had prepared an elaborate proposal to add new routes and activities such as a recreational zone behind the Red Fort and fine dining restaurants at historical buildings.

“The plan to initiate global tender has been deferred given the circumstances, no international player would come forward. Before starting the tendering process, we will have discussions with all stakeholders to make the service popular and successful. The operator running the service had suffered huge losses and had to withdraw a couple of buses,” said a senior official of the Delhi government.

The contract with the last operator ended in July last year. However, the department has been planning to revamp the bus service--launched in October 2010 during the Commonwealth Games-- for about two years and proposed to add 80 more historic sites and tourist attractions to its network. Based on a successful model operating in 35 countries, the service was launched with 15 buses initially. However, as its occupancy rates dipped to about 20 per cent, nine buses were withdrawn over the years.

During the winter season and on national holidays, the number of riders increases by up to 50 per cent.

The government officials said that Delhi Tourism would take the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and Delhi’s state archaeology department on board to make the HOHO service attractive and interesting. “We want tourists to leave the ‘comfort’ of the cabs and use our bus service for sightseeing and to know the city better. We will have to rationalise routes and buses frequency.

With the permission of ASI and the archaeology department, we want to organise guided tours at heritage sites,” said another official. As part of the HOHO’s revitalisation proposal, the department plans to purchase new buses including a few ‘open deck’ buses and interpretation centres at Red Fort, Qutb Minar, Humayun’s Tomb and Purana Quila, to attract more riders.

“Earlier, we were thinking that the plan could be launched sometime in January or February but considering the pandemic, it is too early to start. It is clear that there will be no international participation as was desired. We will see if, by the end of this year, the situation improves. The process will be resumed at the right time,” said the official.