‘Largest’ free dialysis facility starts at Bala Sahib Gurdwara on March 7

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The kidney dialysis centre at Gurdwara Bala Sahib, touted as country’s largest such facility, will start functioning from Sunday. The dialysis centre has been set up by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. The centre would function round the clock where all advance medical facilities would be available free of cost, said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

“This will be the largest kidney dialysis centre in the country, which has capacity of conducting dialysis of 500 patients every day. In one go, 100 patients can be provided dialysis service. The service at the centre will be free. We haven’t built any cash or billing counter. The patients and their attendants will be served meals from the langar,” said Sirsa.

A hospital is already functioning from the campus of the Gurdwara. The committee plans to shift entire existing medical infrastructure to a new building where the dialysis centre is located. “The dialysis centre has been set up in one block of the new building.

The DSGMC will source contributions from big corporate houses under their corporate social responsibility (CSR), individuals, and government schemes like Ayushman Bharat to run the hospital. Renowned dialysis specialist doctors of the country will manage the facility,” said Sirsa.

The committee has been running various medical facilities at different Gurdwaras across the national capital. On March 11, the committee will open a diagnostic centre at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, where service such as MRI, CT Scan, Ultrasound, and other tests will be available at the ‘cheapest’ rates. “We are starting the hospital with a dialysis centre named after Baba Harbans Singh. Our motive is to provide expensive medical services to the needy free or at cheapest rates,” Sirsa said.