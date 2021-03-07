STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Put digital media rules on hold: Editors Guild

 It urged the government to put the rules on hold and conduct meaningful consultation with all stakeholders.

Published: 07th March 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

mba, business, work

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Saturday expressed concern over the recently notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, saying it has the potential to undermine media freedom in India. It urged the government to put the rules on hold and conduct meaningful consultation with all stakeholders. “The rules, issued under the Information Technology Act, 2000, fundamentally alter how publishers of news operate over the Internet and have the potential to seriously undermine media freedom in India,” said the Guild’s statement.

“They empower the Union government to block, delete or modify published news anywhere in the country without any judicial oversight and mandate all publishers to establish a grievance redressal mechanism. Various provisions in these rules can place unreasonable restrictions on digital news media, and consequently media at large,” it added. Legal experts and digital rights activist have repeatedly raised concerns over the new guidelines since they were notified. 

The EGI said it was concerned that the government did not consult stakeholders before notifying the “far-reaching rules”. “The government must take note of the fact that in the name of reining an unfettered social media, it cannot overwhelm India’s constitutional safeguards for free media that has been the cornerstone of our democracy,” the Guild said.

Citing the new rules as a “soft-touch self-regulatory architecture”, the government recently brought into effect a Code of Ethics and three-tier grievance redressal mechanism for news publishers, digital media and OTT platforms.The three-level grievance redressal mechanism will include self-regulation by publishers, addressing grievance within 15 days, self-regulation by publishers’ self-regulating bodies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
content regulation content rules digital content
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp