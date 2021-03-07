STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Take an eagle’s leap this officer would tell you how

Having risen from poverty, this IRS officer is a YouTube sensation with his motivational videos on how 
to crack competitive exams, writes Sudhir Suryawanshi.

Published: 07th March 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhale has delivered over 1,000 lectures to competitive exam aspirants | Express

MAHARASHTRA:  Bharat Andhale isn’t a celebrity. He is an Indian Revenue Services officer with a difference: he is a veritable YouTube sensation for those who would like to clear various competitive exams.

Viewed by over 20 million people, he tells the aspirants how to take a ‘Garud Zep (eagle’s leap).’ Like he did in 2009 when he cracked the UPSC exams in his seventh and last attempt to become an IRS officer.

Andhale’s book ‘Garud Zep’ motivates rural students to do something in their life. “I have delivered more than 1,000 lectures on how to get success in competitive examinations. The only aim of the low-priced book is to reach out to as many students as possible,” says Andhale.

He boasts of a personal achievement: he belongs to the Vanjari community, where dowry is rampant.

When he cleared the UPSC in 2009, his poor parents thought they’d get good dowry on his marriage. “I refused to take even a paisa. I wanted a life partner, not the money,” says a proud Andhale. Andhale belongs to Sinnar taluka in the Nasik district of Maharashtra.

“I was born into a poor family burdened with a huge debt. My parents were illiterate. I hardly saw my father; he was always busy with his gambling habit. I borrowed textbooks and other school stuff,” says Andhale, posted as Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in Mumbai.

As a child, he had to do all sorts of small jobs to get a good two-square meal. “Education was not my priority; my parents told me to take up any work as early as possible. After 10th, I did the ITI and started working with a private firm in Nasik. I did my graduation while working,” he says. His academic record was very poor—the average percentage from 10th to graduation was hardly 52%. “As a village boy, I wanted to be a police sub-inspector who wields enormous power and influence at the taluka level.

When I came for further studies in Pune, I realised that I could do better than the sub-inspector because one of my roommates cleared the UPSC,” says the officer. “In Pune, my day usually started at 6 am and ended past midnight. My only motivation was to study and study more. I had no support, moral or financial, from my family. To meet daily expenses, I worked under the ‘earn and learn’ scheme of the Pune University,” says Andhale.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Andhale
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp